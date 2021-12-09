Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 14,574 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

