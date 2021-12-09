Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,119 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

