Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.23

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 592839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$409.59 million and a PE ratio of -43.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

