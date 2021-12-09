Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.99

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $33.40. Fujitsu shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 283,220 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

