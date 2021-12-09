Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.99

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $33.40. Fujitsu shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 283,220 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

