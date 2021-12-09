Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $110.84. 923,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

