Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

XEL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,437. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

