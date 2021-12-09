Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,821. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

