Fundamental Research Raises Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.86

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.70 to C$10.86 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BCF opened at C$10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.99. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$10.55.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

