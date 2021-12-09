Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 61,639 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

