FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

TECK stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.