FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UWM Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

UWMC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.