FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.15.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

