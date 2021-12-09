FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $384.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

