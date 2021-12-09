FY2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.90, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $173.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

