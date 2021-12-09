FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

