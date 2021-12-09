FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acerinox in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

