FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.40.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

