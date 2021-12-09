FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
