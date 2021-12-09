G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

GIII opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

