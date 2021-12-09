Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ GRTX remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Thursday. 583,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,795. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

