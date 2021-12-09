GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0786

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.39 or 0.08675394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.16 or 1.00569107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002851 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,698,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

