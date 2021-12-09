GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.
GameStop stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.36. 70,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11 and a beta of -2.02.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.20.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
