GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.36. 70,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11 and a beta of -2.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

