GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. GameStop has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.89 and a beta of -2.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

