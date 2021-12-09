GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GME traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.22. 120,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.91 and a beta of -2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. GameStop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

