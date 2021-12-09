Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 38.5% Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00222974 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

