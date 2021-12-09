Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

