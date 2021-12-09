Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 142 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Post worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

