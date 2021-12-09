Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,858 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

