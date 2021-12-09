Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 766 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

