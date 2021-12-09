Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $231.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

