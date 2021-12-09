GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 300,264 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

