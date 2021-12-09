General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,087,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE GM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 222,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,310,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

