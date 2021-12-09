Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

