Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Geron worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GERN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Geron by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Geron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $466.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

