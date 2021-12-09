Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.83

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $18.09. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

