Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$25.00 by CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by stock analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

GEI opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

