Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.48

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.48 and traded as high as C$54.15. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$53.84, with a volume of 346,139 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.51%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

