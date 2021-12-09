Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $117.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.