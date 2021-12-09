Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

