Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

