Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $588.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

