Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 4,992 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

