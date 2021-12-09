Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 650 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $2,152,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.