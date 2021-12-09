Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

