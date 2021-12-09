Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

LLY stock opened at $244.32 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $153.68 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

