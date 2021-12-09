Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.
GLOB traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.42. The company had a trading volume of 384,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,536. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.42.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
