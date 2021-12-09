Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 257,184 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

