Goldcoin Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $27,654.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00319574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,757,553 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

