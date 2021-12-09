Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN opened at $47.74 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,870,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.