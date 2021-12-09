Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

ADMS opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

