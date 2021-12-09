Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.90. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

